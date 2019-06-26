Taraba: 5 persons killed, houses burnt in fresh Tiv/Jukun crisis

Taraba: 5 persons killed, houses burnt in fresh Tiv/Jukun crisis

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 7:50 am


Governor-Darius-Ishaku of Taraba State

Five persons were killed on Tuesday and several houses burnt in a fresh crisis between the Tiv and Jukuns in Rafinkada Village of Wukari local government area of Taraba.

Mr. Daniel Adidas, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council confirmed the development in a telephone interview with with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo.

Adi alleged that gunmen in Army camouflage attacked Rafinkada and set several houses ablaze.

The Chairman disclosed that a soldier injured in the attack is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Wukari.

He said that the deployment of soldiers to the area has brought the situation under control.

DSP David Missal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, confirmed the incident, but said only one person killed

“The report I have indicated that armed militia youth crossed from Benue State and attacked a community in Wukari LGA and one person was killed and some houses burnt”, the PPRO said.

The crisis between the Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups especially on the border villages between Benue and Taraba States has lingered since March 2019.

The rift had claimed hundreds of lives and led to the destruction of several property worth billions of naira.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Pictures 1 and 2: Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (2nd L) and Service Commanders during the submission of Arms surrendered by repentant criminals at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday   3 hours ago

    I will no longer grant amnesty to cultists – Gov. Wike
    3 hours ago

    Afenifere’s statement during visit to Buhari (Full text)
    3 hours ago

    Buhari to Afenifere: Why I suspended ex-CJN
    3 hours ago

    Surrender of 1,000 AK47 rifles, 4m bullets: My story, by Ex-Gov. Amosun
    4 hours ago

    Togolese cook gets life imprisonment for killing employer
    4 hours ago

    2023 presidency: “I’m greatly embarrassed,” says Umahi
    4 hours ago

    Army will recover lands grabbed from farmers – Commander
    4 hours ago

    FIFA WWC: Martens sends Netherlands through to maiden quarter-finals

    These Might Interest You...