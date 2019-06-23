Taraba Government Reduces Curfew Hours

Taraba Government Reduces Curfew Hours

Sunday, June 23, 2019 7:48 am


Governor-Darius-Ishaku of Taraba State

After reviewing the security situation in Kona communities attacked recently by the Fulani militia, the Taraba State government h’as decided to review the curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital and the affected communities with immediate effect.

The new schedule for the curfew is now 6pm to 6am instead of 4pm to 6am. The reduction in the number of hours covered by the curfew is as a result of the significant improvement in the security situation in the areas.

This is contained in a statement signed by Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity

Security agencies have been duly informed about the review and instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the new curfew schedule. Government wishes to thank security agencies and the people in the affected areas for their roles in facilitating the return of normalcy.

The government wishes to appeal to all residents of Jalingo and the affected communities to continue to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to the areas to ensure the stability of peace already achieved in the areas.

