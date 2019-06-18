TECH-U Signs MoU with Global Tech. Giant, Festo Didactic

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As part of efforts to internationalize its programmes and deliver on its mandate of technical and entrepreneurial education, First Technical University, Tech-U, Ibadan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with Festo Didactic, a world-leading provider of equipment and solutions for technical education.

With the MoU, Tech-U has entered a strategic alliance that would see it leverage on the 55 years’ experience of Festo Didactic.

Through the partnership, the University and Festo Didactic, a world leader in industrial automation technology, producing industrial equipment in the pneumatics and electronics field, would collaborate to enrich the Mechatronics Programme at Tech-U.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU, West African Director of Festo Didactic, Mr. Peter Sengpiel said he was impressed with the strides already made by the University and is therefore excited about the partnership.

He said, “From what we have seen so far, we believe the First Technical University constitutes a perfect partner. Their commitment to technical education aptly fits into the Didactic vision of helping students to develop technical ability, develop craftsmanship among students and generate ideas that can help the society. As Festo, our 55 years’ experience will match the mission and vision of the University through knowledge transfer to the University and we are really grateful for this kind of opportunity”.

He noted that aside working to prepare students to acquire industry know-how through visual academy, online learning, web-based training, Festo would work to source more industry experts to join the Tech-U faculty while also facilitating exchange programmes for the University.

Additionally, the partnership would also mainstream Tech-U at the Worldskills Conference, the biggest global craftsmanship event.

Tech-U Vice Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami, expressed satisfaction with the partnership.

He noted that the partnership aligns with the University’s commitment to ensuring that all programmes at Tech-U are adequately enriched with relevant global partnerships to further help the institution in the production of fully competent and innovative students.