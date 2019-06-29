Transport Committee will not take over functions of unions, says Gov. Abiodun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured transport unions in the State that the road transport union Committee he recently set up will not take over their functions.

Prince Abiodun who made this known in his office, while inaugurating the Committee, said that it was imperative to maintain law and order in various transport unions, adding that government would intensify efforts on infrastructural development, particularly on roads.

“Let me assure stakeholders in the transport sector that this exercise is not to take over their functions, it is an approach to ensure more sanity and stability, which will in turn bring in more dividends to the unions and the generality of the good people of the State”, he said

The Governor, who noted that it was pertinent for his administration not to allow any form of vacuum in the management of transport unions, said the suspension of all activities of road transport unions in the state therefore became necessary.

The Committee has Barrister Sunday Olufemi Adeniyi as chairman, Engr. Tunji Akinosi, as secretary, other are; Hon. Kunle Adeyemi, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, Mr. Aremu Babatunde, Hon. Olaitan Asekun, Mr. Jokotola Taofeek Kashimawo, Hon. Kunle Mudashiru, Hon. Sule Abass, Hon. Razaq Adetokunbo Mr. Lekan Oguntayo, Hon. Yaya Fadipe and Hon. Kayode Fabuyi.

The Governor enjoined members of the Committee to chart a road map for the development of road transport sector, adding that he expects a workable recommendations that would assist his administration in aiding development of the transport sector and the socio-economic development of the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the road transport committee, Barrister Sunday Olufemi Adeniyi, noted that the committee would ensure that the unions are well organized and all their activities are in tandem with the law, maintaining that the road transport unions in the State were not dissolved.

Meanwhile, the Governor has urged the committee on the 2019 Hajj to hit the ground running, so as to ensure a remarkable improvement in the Hajj programme, urging the Committee to build a good working relationship with Civil Servants in the board, so that pilgrims from the State could enjoy spiritually uplifting Hajj.

The committee has Imam Mufutau Majekodunmi as chairman, other members are; Alhaji Abdulgafar Orunsolu, Imam Rufai Sile, Alhaji Misbau Salako, Alhaji Tijani Hassan Ishola, Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye, Dr.(Mrs) Raheemat Oloyede, Hon. Kamaru Oduntan, Alhaji Bisola Aliu, while Alhaji Abdulyekin Arimiyau Parakoyi would be the Amirul-Hajj.