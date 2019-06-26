UI Bans Okada on Campus

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

In order to re-engineering the commercial transport system of the University of Ibadan, UI, with the best practices in service delivery, the authority of the institution has prohibited the use of motorcycles popularly known as “Okada” for commercial transport on campus with effect from Monday July , 2019.

The reasons adduced for this are, serious security concerns to lives and property, Illegal operation by unregistered bike riders leading to loss of revenue by the University, over speeding, disobedience to rules and regulations guiding operations and high rate of accidents associated to “Okada” riding among others.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka who made this known said that an alternative has been provided through the University Micro-finance scheme for current motorcycle operators who want to continue operations as commercial drivers with Tricycle.

Olayinka pointed out that there was a direct correlation between the presence of commercial motorcycle transport and prevalence of crime such as burglaries, robberies, rapes, etc. on campus adding, “Commercial motorcycle transport was responsible for most road accidents on campus. Commercial motorcycle transport was already banned in many cities, towns, estates, universities, institutions, etc. in Nigeria due to its apparent negative tendencies. Every point or place on campus was accessible by roads and could be reached by a vehicle or tricycle”.

The Vice Chancellor berated the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, over a threat to his life on some internal issues of UI such as the ban of commercial motorcycle transport, technology fee, re-instatement of Ojo Aderemi and other rusticated students.

He stated that he only had a contract with UI students and not students of other institutions promising to look at the issues raised in the letter written by NANS.