UI Elevates 25 Lecturers to Professorial Cadre, Inaugurates Yoruba Centre

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, has announced the promotion of 25 lecturers in the institution to professorial cadre.

According to him, the promotions were concluded on Tuesday 25, June 2019, at a meeting of the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff.

Olayinka disclosed that 14 were promoted to the rank of Professor and 11 to the rank of Reader.

The new professors are: TAO Salau, Mechanical Engineering, Georgina O. Maduagwu, Linguistics and African Languages, R. O. Olaniyi – History, J. A. Adegoke – Physics, O. I. Ajewole, Social and Environmental Forestry, Kemisola O. Adenegan, Agricultural Economics, P. A. Amosun, Arts and Social Sciences Education, O. G. Akanbi, Industrial and Production Engineering, D. A. Fadare, Mechanical Engineering, A. O. Falode, Petroleum Engineering, Aina O. Adeogun, Zoology, Temisan A. Ige, Science and Technology Education, Oluwatoyin O. Ajala, Theriogenology and Gloria O. Adedoja , Science and Technology Education.

Those promoted to Reader are: Dr. B.A. Olusanya, Ophthalmology, Dr. O. I. Osowole, Statistics, Dr. A. A. Sowunmi, Zoology, Dr. R. E. Antia, Veterinary Pathology, Dr. A. J. Fasunla, OtoRhinoLaryngology, Dr Mary B. Ogundiran, Chemistry, Dr. O. A. Abu, Animal Science, Dr Morufat O. Balogun, Crop Protection and Environmental Biology, Dr. N. A. Adewole, Wood Products Engineering, Dr Idayat T. Gbadamosi, Botany and Dr. Funmilola Ajani, Wildlife and Ecotourism Management.

The VC said, “We wish all of you every success in your academic career and join your family in congratulating you on this milestone. Achievement is like gold. We trust you will continue to excel and distinguish yourselves. We are ever so proud of you. Higher still”.

In another development, Olayinka inaugurated the Board of Yoruba Language Centre, pointing out that the Centre has been in existence for almost nine years and has contributed to the progress of Yoruba culture in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

Olayinka, who will serve as the chairman of the Board stressed the need for the Board to popularise the Centre in Nigeria and in the diaspora to those who intended to learn Yoruba language as an indigene or foreigner, adding that the inauguration would ensure that the Centre elevates its operations.

Responding, the Director of the Centre, Prof. Oye Taiwo of the Department of Linguistics & African Language, appreciated the effort of the VC at improving the status of the Centre saying the Centre organises programmes for native speakers in both secondary and tertiary institutions.

According to him, the programmes include workshops for translation of documents from other languages to Yoruba language, visit(s) to House of Assembly for translation, training for second language learners et cetera.

He added that the Centre presently admitted eight students from the United States of America, USA, who are sponsored by Yoruba Group Project Abroad, YGPA, one self-sponsored student from USA and one self-sponsored student from Japan.

Prof Taiwo said the Centre looks forward to sponsorship to train people who will be able to teach all courses in tertiary institutions and all subjects in primary and secondary schools in Yoruba language, home and abroad.

The other members of the Board are: Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Admin), Prof. Adebola Ekanola, Prof Oye Taiwo Director of the Centre, Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, Bursar, Dr Micheal Alatise, University Librarian, Dr Helen Komolafe, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof Ademola Dasylva, Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof Julius Ademokoya, Dean, Faculty of the Social Sciences, Prof Peter Olapegba, Dean of Students, Prof Titilayo Ajuwape, Head, Dept. of Linguistics & African Lang, Prof Duro Adeleke, Head, Dept. of Arts & Social Sciences Education, Prof Clement Kolawole, Director, Office of International Programmes, Prof Edith Ajaiyeoba, Director, Institute of African Studies, Dr Isiaq Jimoh, Director, ICT, Dr Alao, Director, Works and Maintenance, Engr O.A. Adetolu and Director, Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo.