UI Expels 5, Rusticates 16, and Discharges 1

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:24 am


UI

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Central Student Disciplinary Committee, CSDC, of the University of Ibadan, UI, has meted various punishments to 22 erring students of different departments.

According to a Special Bulletin 4220 signed by the institution’s Registrar, Olubunmi O. Faluyi, the CSDS took its decision on the erring students at its meeting held on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Those expelled, are: Ajuwon Gabriel, Yetunde Mary Agbanigo, Kehinde Samuel Aluko, Olufemi Olusegun Ogunwo and Saheed Ademola Oshodi with matriculation numbers, EO27559, EO30033, EO16154, EO23128 and EO25356.

The students from the Department of Economics were found guilty of impersonation. They are all students of Distance Learning Centre, DLC of the Premier University.

Also, from the Centre are 10 students rusticated for two semesters for examination misconduct. The affected students are: Adekemi O. Balogun, EO26918 from Communication and Language Arts, Seyi Odufuwa, EO28153 from Department of Economics, Blessing Ajeh, EO15987 from Guidance & Counselling, Lydia Usman, EO17123, Omi-Damola Oyin, EO22060, Otepola Adeniyi, EO29832, Yekini Saheed Abiodun, EO24999, all from the Department of Political Science and Rebecca Ediale, EO15163, Ogiogwa Eunice E., EO37834 and Lawal Kafilat Ajibola, EO 37850, all from the Department of Social Work.

Kolajo Olajide Kazeem, EO 29368, from the Department of Economics was discharge of the examination misconduct leveled against her.

Also rusticated for two semesters for gross misconduct are regular students from the Department of Archaeology & Anthropology. The affected students are: Temidayo D. Orimoloye, 184354, Opeyemi Abon, 183966, Opeoluwa Oloundare, 184331, Olalekan S. Adejumo, 190213, Akinboade Adesomoju, 184008 and David O. Gabriel, 185843.

