Umahi declares 4-year action on industrial clusters, airport

Friday, June 21, 2019 6:20 pm


Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi

 Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday said that building industrial clusters and a state-owned airport  were among his vision for the state in the next four years.

Umahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the secret for his strides was passion and grace.

He said that he would continue to develop Ebonyi, in spite of the state’s meager resources until the people were evenly empowered.

“I shall dualise major roads that lead to the state capital as well as empower the youths,” Umahi said.

The governor restated his determination to take the state out of the doldrums of aviation challenges by building an airport.

Umahi, who thanked his people for supporting him, said he was committed to a better and greater Ebonyi.

He said that the road to a prosperous Ebonyi was being built by his administration, adding that this should be the priority of every responsive government.

NAN reports that Umahi is presently serving his second term in office as executive governor of Ebonyi.

 

