Unknown gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Edo

Edo State CP, Mohammed DanMallam

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Unknownwn men believed to be herdsmen, on Sunday abducted a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Isaac Agubi, in Edo State.

Father Agabi is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi, in Akoko-Edo local government area of the State.

The cleric was allegedly abducted along Auchi-Igarra road, at about 5.00 pm, while on his way back to the parish.

The Edo Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the report.

He said the cleric was abducted by gunmen who took him away in his Toyota Corolla with registration number SMK 252 FC.

Nwanbuzor said police operatives and vigilante men are already combing the for rescue operation.

Meanwhile, a lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and four others who were kidnapped in Edo central, have regained their freedom.

The victims were said to her been kidnapped by River Ose bridge, along Ifon-Uzeba-Kabo road, near Owan West local government area of the state.

They were however released after a ransom of over N600,000 was allegedly paid by their relatives.

Source said the victims spent four days in the bush before they were released by their abductors.