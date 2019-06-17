Unknown gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Edo

Unknown gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Edo

Monday, June 17, 2019 6:51 pm


 

Edo State CP, Mohammed DanMallam

 

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

 

Unknownwn men believed to be herdsmen, on Sunday abducted a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Isaac Agubi, in Edo State.

Father Agabi is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi, in Akoko-Edo local government area of the State.

The cleric was allegedly abducted along Auchi-Igarra road, at about 5.00 pm, while on his way back to the parish.

The Edo Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the report.

He said the cleric was abducted by gunmen who took him away in his Toyota Corolla with registration number SMK 252 FC.

Nwanbuzor said police operatives and vigilante men are already combing the for rescue operation.

Meanwhile, a lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and four others who were kidnapped in Edo central, have regained their freedom.

The victims were said to her been kidnapped by River Ose bridge, along Ifon-Uzeba-Kabo road, near Owan West local government area of the state.

They were however released after a ransom of over N600,000 was allegedly paid by their relatives.

Source said the victims spent four days in the bush before they were released by their abductors.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Ajimobi to Sacked LG Chairmen: You Have Legitimacy on Your Side
    38 mins ago

    Man Arraigned for Obtaining Property Through False Pretense
    1 hour ago

    Borno Gov visits twin explosion victims
    1 hour ago

    More troubles for Obaseki, as members-elect demand immediate inauguration of Assembly​
    1 hour ago

    Arsenal name Emery’s new assistant
    2 hours ago

    Aero Contractor at 60: We Are Bouncing Back Fully- MD, Ado Sanusi
    2 hours ago

    Sale of Naira notes: Police in Kaduna arrest 4 suspects
    2 hours ago

    Osun agency arrests 26 persons for indiscriminate refuse dumping

    These Might Interest You...