Unlawful procession: 12 Shi’ites in police net in kaduna

Unlawful procession: 12 Shi’ites in police net in kaduna

Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:54 am


Nigerian cops in a tank

The Kaduna State Police Command, said it had arrested no fewer than 12 members of the Shi’a Islamic Movement in Nigeria, for allegedly staging unlawful procession in Kaduna.
The Command Public Public Relation Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the suspects conducted the act in spite of total ban on public procession imposed by the Kaduna State Government.
According to Sabo, the alleged illegal action took place at about 2:30pm along the central area of Kaduna metropolis.
“The command mobilized operatives to disperse the unlawful assembly, however, on sighting the Police, they instantly became riotous and started pelting the security agents with catapults, using some sharp lethal iron bolts to attack our operatives.
“This gives the impression that the procession was planned to be violent from the onset.
“The Police succeeded in dispersing the group and have arrested about a dozen who are now being investigated at the Command’s SCIID.
“We have maintained normalcy and will not allow any person or group of persons to take law into their hands,” he said.
He noted that the Kaduna state government had proscribed the organisation, as such “it is the responsibility of police as an enforcement agency to ensure compliance in accordance with the extant laws.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Sallah: FRSC deploys 856 personnel in Kano
    25 mins ago

    Security agents foil Boko Haram attack on Mosque in Borno
    39 mins ago

    The man who declined to be president
    57 mins ago

    Trial: Chronicke of Rickey Tarfa’s zig-zag medical excuses
    2 hours ago

    Internet fraud: Court remands SSII student, others
    3 hours ago

    UTME 2019: JAMB releases more results
    3 hours ago

    We need functional vocational studies – Education stakeholders
    3 hours ago

    Group seeks support for Buhari