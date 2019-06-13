Veteran Yoruba actor, Dagunro, dies

Veteran Yoruba actor, Fasasi Olabanke, alias Dagunro, is dead. The news of his death has been confirmed by several colleagues of his. Many Nigerians have also mourned the passing away of the great actor.

According to Legit.ng, the he Osogbo-born actor was said to have died during the early hours of Thursday, 13 June, 2019.

Several colleagues of his shared posts confirming his death. In several ways, they mourned his passing away. Some of the celebrities who grieved over his death are Saidi Balogun and Adekole Tijani.

Confirming the news of his death, the Secretary of the Osun State chapter of Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Ademola Adedokun, according to The Guardian, said that Dagunro died in Lagos. His death was after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

The late veteran will be buried in Osogbo, Osun state later today.