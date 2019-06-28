We must make God the love of our lives- CAN official

Friday, June 28, 2019 7:58 am


Bishop Moses Ezedebego, the Secretary of Anambra chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says Nigerians should always consider God first in all they do and look beyond earthly existence.

Ezedebego gave the charge on Thursday at the Service of Songs for the late Evangelist Helen Okoye at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Agulu, Anambra State.

“All about this life is vanity. Therefore, we must look beyond this realm of existence and open our hearts to God, knowing that God is real.

”The things we see are temporal but the things we do not see are eternal and the eternal reality is manifesting through Christ.

”We must make God the love of our lives because everything we see will vanish away one day. We must be consistent with the Lord,” he said.

Ezedebego described the late Okoye as a woman of great honour and values who lived a life full of the Holy Spirit, love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control.

NAN reports that the funeral service will hold at St. Peter’s Anglican Church on Friday, with the interment following immediately.

The late Helen Okoye was the wife of Revd. William Okoye, the General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission.

She was survived by her husband, six children and six grand-children

