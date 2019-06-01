We Shall Not Renege On Our Electioneering Promises-Engr. Olaniyan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The present administration, in Oyo State, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has assured the people of the state, that it would not renege on all its electioneering campaign promises.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, the Deputy Governor, Engr Rauf Olaniyan gave this assurance today in Ibadan during the Jumat service held at Oja’ba Central Mosque as part of the events heralding the new government in the state.

Olaniyan stated, “Governor Seyi Makinde is a man of his words, a man of honour, who is very committed to every single promise he made during the campaign in order to make life meaningful for the generality of the people”.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the present administration’s determination to ensure that peace reigns supreme in all nooks and crannies of the state by not allowing any form of brigandage or lawlessness from any individual or group of people no matter how highly placed.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdul Ganiy Ajigbotomokekere, while charging the government to ensure safety of lives and property in the state, called on the residents to co-operate with the new government.

The Jumat service was attended by top government officials led by the state Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Ololade Agboola, PDP state Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha and other members of the party in the state.