Whistle-blower docked for allegedly giving false information on Taraba governor

Monday, June 17, 2019 3:48 pm


Governor-Darius-Ishaku of Taraba State

The police on Monday arraigned a whistleblower, Usman Ajuji, in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly giving false information concerning on Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba.

Ajuji, a  Chief Inspector of Prison, with the  Yobe Command, is charged with giving false information with intent to mislead a public officer.

The prosecutor, Celestine Okpong told the court that on June 7, the defendant informed the Chairman of Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP), that he had reliable information.

Okpong further said that the defendant said there were bags of money filled with both local and foreign currencies in the governor of Taraba’s Wuse Zone 1 residence.

The prosecutor said however, during investigation and operation in the residence, nothing of such was found.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Section 140 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ahmed Indajiwo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Indajiwo adjourned the case until July 2 for hearing.

The defendant who had already spent six days in police custody could not meet the bail conditions and was taken to Keffi Prison

