Why I’m supporting Tinubu now – Ex-PDP lawmaker

A former Lagos lawmaker, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, on Monday said that his alignment with Sen. Bola Tinubu’s dream and All Progressives Congress (APC) was because of Tinubu’s excellent credentials and structure of APC.

Olorunrinu, the last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Eighth Lagos State House of Assembly, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo-Odofin I in the Lagos Assembly said: “We are looking at achieving a developed country.

“Look at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; why does anybody want to say he is contesting against someone that already has an excellent CV?

“He has achieved a lot. He has been able to stand in the midst of so many adversaries, so many attacks and still overcame them all and now he is at the helm of leadership.

“The best thing for people like us who are looking for success and looking for victory and looking for the real Nigerians’ dream of greatness, is to align with such a man.’’

He urged the people not to be antagonistic to Tinubu but partner with him to bring about the nation’s dream.

Olorunrinu said that he joined the ruling APC because the party was doing excellently well in the state.

“I have been supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dream. While in the House of Assembly, I never antagonised the ruling party.

“For me, he (Tinubu) is a leader and had established and helped a lot of people. What else are we looking for?

“He (Tinubu) is a pacesetter. That is why I joined the ruling party.

“I joined him to add my own quota as a young man to ensure the realisation of Nigeria’s great dreams,’’ he said.

The ex-lawmaker described Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as an experienced hand to lift up the state to greater heights.

He said that Sanwo-Olu was not a novice, saying that the governor had a lot of experiences to succeed.

“We can see he is getting to work already. He is already coming out to fix the roads.

“He is not carried away by the celebration of inauguration. He has gone into work already because time is of essence.

“The people are expecting delivery; they are paying their taxes and expecting dividends of democracy,’’ Olorunrinu said.

Olorunrinu lost his re-election bid to APC candidate, Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay in the House of Assembly election with just 278 votes.

He defected to APC on April 29 on the floor of House few days to the end of his single term.