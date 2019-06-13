Why We Zoned The Speakership Position To Anambra North – APGA

﻿

﻿

The National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Victor Ike Oye,

has issued a statement to correct what he called the malicious and tendentious misrepresentation of facts with regards to the choice of the Speaker of the 7th Session of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The decision to Zone the Speakership position to the Northern part of the state, according to him, arose from the simple fact that APGA had earlier zoned the governorship position in 2022 to the South.

He added: “Again, the decision was reached after due and wide consultation with critical stakeholders and to maintain equity and justice.

“We urge our members across the various divides in the state to abide by the choices made by the party to oversee its affairs in the 9th Assembly.

“It is our belief that with the choices we have made the party is well-positioned to face the challenges ahead and discharge itself creditably in line with democratic tenets, expectations of the people and the development of our state.“