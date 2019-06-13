Why We Zoned The Speakership Position To Anambra North – APGA

Why We Zoned The Speakership Position To Anambra North – APGA

Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:54 pm


﻿

Victor Oye

﻿

The National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Victor Ike Oye,
has issued a statement to correct what he called the malicious and tendentious misrepresentation of facts with regards to the choice of the Speaker of the 7th Session of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The decision to Zone the Speakership position to the Northern part of the state, according to him, arose from the simple fact that APGA had earlier zoned the governorship position in 2022 to the South.

He added: “Again, the decision was reached after due and wide consultation with critical stakeholders and to maintain equity and justice.

“We urge our members across the various divides in the state to abide by the choices made by the party to oversee its affairs in the 9th Assembly.

“It is our belief that with the choices we have made the party is well-positioned to face the challenges ahead and discharge itself creditably in line with democratic tenets, expectations of the people and the development of our state.“

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Katsina Emirate Council sets up committees to protect electricity installations
    24 mins ago

    Veteran Yoruba actor, Dagunro, dies
    45 mins ago

    Hepatitis B more infectious than HIV – Expert
    55 mins ago

    Court remands 4 for defiling, impregnating 15 year-old girl
    1 hour ago

    Kenyan marathon runner banned after positive test for rat poison substance
    1 hour ago

    Garba emerges Speaker Jigawa Assembly for 3rd time in 4 yrs
    1 hour ago

    INEC records over 1,689 litigations from the 2019 general elections
    1 hour ago

    Just in: PDP, Atiku seek tribunal’s permission to inspect INEC’s server

    These Might Interest You...