‘Why We’ll Fix Roads Connecting Ogun with Lagos’- Dapo Abiodun

Adejoke Adeleye/Adeleye

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the people of Ota, in Ado- Odo Ota Local Government area of the state of governments intervention at ensuring that roads within the local government that connect the state with other neighboring states would be repaired, making room for connectivity and mobility of the people within and outside the state.

Gov Abiodun who made this known while on inspection to some of the roads in the Local Government that share close proximity with Lagos, said that the visit was in line with the campaign promises of his administration to the people to lay emphasis on rural and township roads.

He also emphasised that the essence of the visit was to look at roads that connect the state with its neighboring states, adding that his administration was determined to make it easy for people to move with relative ease between Lagos and Ogun State.

” We appreciate the fact that one of the biggest advantages that we have is that we are able to provide services for neighboring states, particularly Lagos state, a lot of people want to leave in Ogun and work in Lagos and we promised that we are going to ensure that we do that so that our people can move between Lagos and Ogun with relative ease.

” So for us connectivity and mobility is very important, so we are starting with the connecting roads that connect us with Lagos state, and we have seen three of those critical roads,” he said.

The governor however promised that his administration would begin the process of ensuring that the Department of Public Works starts work on the roads, calling for calm from residents of the local government area.

On the state of accident on the toll gate, Ilo- Awela road, the governor said that speed breakers would be installed on the roads to slow down their speed, calling on car users who park along the road to desist from the act.

Immediately the Gov Abiodun called on the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to include in their plan, Provisions for market, bus stops and speed breakers so that the road would be wide enough to accommodate the traffic and also help reduce accidents on the road.

Some of the roads visited include, Ikola, Navy, Itele, Ikoro- Otun, toll- gate,and Ilo- Awela roads.