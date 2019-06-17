Witness narrates to court how man raped ex-girlfriend

Otuma, 34, is standing trial on a two-count charge of threat to life and rape, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

Otuma was first arraigned sometime in 2016, he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

The defendant, however violated his bail condition, was therefore remanded in prison.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Babatunde Sumonu, said that sometime in July 2015, the case was transfered from Maroko police station to him at Panti Investigating Police Department.

Sanni said that when the case was brought to their department, the victim was already on admission at Topz hospital, at Isolo.

He therefore visited the victim at the hospital where he took her statement.

The witness said that the victim narrated to him how she met the defendant at the University of Lagos, where they were both students.

He said that the victim informed him that she was in a relationship with the defendant but broke the relationship when she discovered that the defendant had slept with one of her friends.

Sanni said that the victim narrated how the defendant called her on July10, 2015 and pleaded with her for reconciliation.

He said the victim and the defendant agreed to meet at a Mall at Adeniran Ogunsanya in Surulere area of Lagos.

The witness said both the victim and the defendant had a nice time at the Mall watching a movie, adding that they also attended a club somewhere in Lekki.

According to him, the victim got tired while at the club, therefore entered the defendant’s car and laid down at the back seat.

He said the defendant used the opportunity entered the car and forcefully had canal knowledge of the victim.

He said that the defendant threatened to kill the victim if she did not allow him to have sexual knowledge of her.

The witness narrated how the defendant beat up the victim and held her neck before raping her.

After listening to the witness’ evidence, Justice Adedayo Akintoye adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for continuation of hearing.

The prosecutor had told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime on July 10, 2015, at Lekki area of Lagos.

Sumonu said that the defendant raped the victim who suffered from sickle cell anemia, without her consent and threatened to kill her with revolver.

According to him, the alleged offences contravened Sections 171 and 258, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.