1 in 5 people in Germany live alone in 2018

1 in 5 people in Germany live alone in 2018

Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:30 am


German flag


About 17.3 million people or one in five people in Germany, lived in a one-person household in 2018, according to a micro census result released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday.

Out of roughly 41.4 million households in Germany in 2018, single person households took up the largest share at 42 per cent, which means 17.3 million people, or about one in five people in Germany, lived alone in 2018, according to the Destatis.

Two persons households accounted for 34 per cent of the total and households with three people and more only represented 24 per cent of the 41.4 million total, the Destatis said.

In a longer time frame, German households have been shrinking.

The number of single person households in 2018 increased by 46 per cent compared to that in 1991.

The average household size decreased from 2.27 to 1.99 persons from 1991 to 2018.
(Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    South African President to promote youth employment
    3 hours ago

    Hajj: 1,636 Kaduna pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia
    4 hours ago

    WHO declares Congo’s Ebola outbreak public health emergency of international concern
    5 hours ago

    Abandoned accident victim dies two weeks after
    5 hours ago

    Late CDS, Alex Badeh, loses property to VON
    5 hours ago

    INEC decries high cost of elections
    5 hours ago

    AFCON: Football fans call for better goalkeeping in Super Eagles
    5 hours ago

    Possible killer heat wave imminent in U.S., warns weather agency

    These Might Interest You...