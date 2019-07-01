1 in 5 people in Germany live alone in 2018

About 17.3 million people or one in five people in Germany, lived in a one-person household in 2018, according to a micro census result released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Tuesday.

Two persons households accounted for 34 per cent of the total and households with three people and more only represented 24 per cent of the 41.4 million total, the Destatis said.

In a longer time frame, German households have been shrinking.

The number of single person households in 2018 increased by 46 per cent compared to that in 1991.

The average household size decreased from 2.27 to 1.99 persons from 1991 to 2018.

(Xinhua/NAN)