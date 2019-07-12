12 bodies recovered in Lagos boat mishap, 5 still missing

FILE PHOTO: A boat mishap

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has recovered 12 bodies so far in the latest boat mishap on the Badore-Ijede sea route which occurred on June 29.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the recovery, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that five bodies were however, yet to be recovered.

He said that LASWA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Ambulance Services and the Nigeria Police Force had intensified efforts to recover the remaining bodies.

Emmanuel said that LASEMA had taken corpses of victims whose family members were not on ground to the mortuary, while those whose families were on ground had been claimed.

The boat mishap occurred mid-sea at about 11.00 p.m. on June 29 on the Badore-Ijede sea route with only three survivors.

The 20-passenger capacity unmarked boat with a 60″Hp engine, capsized after being hit by severe waves en route Egbin Jetty in Ijede at Ikorodu, near Lagos.

The boat started its journey from a jetty at Badore, near Ajah on the eastern flank of Lagos.

Investigations carried out by LASWA on the tragedy revealed that the accident was caused by poor visibility and the fact that the passengers had no life jackets.

Boat accidents are rampant on sea routes in Lagos, Nigeria’s crowded economic hub.

 

