12 Israelis held in Cyprus over alleged rape of British tourist

12 Israelis held in Cyprus over alleged rape of British tourist

Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:24 pm



A court in Cyprus on Thursday remanded 12 Israeli youths in custody on suspicion of an alleged rape of a 19-year-old British tourist at a holiday resort on the island.

The youths, aged between 16 and 18, are alleged to have raped the woman in a hotel room in Ayia Napa, a resort on the southeastern coast popular with holidaymakers.

The woman told police the incident happened on Wednesday morning in her hotel room.

Medical examiners said they found bruises and scratches on the woman.

The suspects and the alleged victim had been holidaying in Ayia Napa, which is known for its all-night party lifestyle.

The suspects, who have not been charged, were taken before a district court in the nearby town of Paralimni on Thursday where a local magistrate remanded them in custody for eight days, pending completion of inquiries.

In accordance with Cypriot law on rape cases and because some of the suspects are legally minors, proceedings were conducted behind closed doors. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    FG raises alarm over new cassava brown streak disease
    48 mins ago

    Supreme Court sets up 2 panels to sit during annual vacation
    48 mins ago

    Medical council inducts 412 doctors
    1 hour ago

    Security men vandalise NABTEB office, official alleges
    1 hour ago

    Woman, 73, docked for forging medical reports
    1 hour ago

    Woman, 73 in court for forgery
    1 hour ago

    APC NWC upholds expulsion of N/West National Vice Chairman
    1 hour ago

    Man bails girlfriend arrested for biting his manhood in Lagos

    These Might Interest You...