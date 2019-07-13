13 ships with petrol arrive Lagos ports

Thirteen ships conveying petrol and other commodities have berthed at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced on Tuesday.

The authority said in its daily publication, Shipping Position that the vessels were waiting to berth with their consignments at the ports.

According to NPA, six of the 13 vessels are waiting to berth with petrol while seven others will berth with container, diesel, container and fertiliser.

NPA said that no fewer than 25 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between July 2 and July 27.

It said that the 25 expected ships would sail in with general cargo, frozen fish, bulk malt, buckwheat, diesel and container.

The organisation also disclosed that 15 ships had commenced discharging used vehicles, buckwheat, fertiliser, general cargo, bulk salt, container, base oil and petrol