19 die, 7 injured in Kano auto crash

A total of 19 people died on Sunday evening while seven others sustained injuries when four vehicles collided at Dinyar Madiga Village few Kilometres from Takai town in Kano State.

Corps Commander Zubairu Mato, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday that the accident occurred at about 06:01p.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims,” Mato said.

He said that collision involved four vehicles; a bus belonging to Kano line mass transit, a Sharon, Golf and Honda Civic coming from opposite directions.

“The victims who lost their lives included 14 male adults, three female adults, two male children while seven were injured”, he said.

Mato attributed the accident, which involved 26 persons, to speed limit violation and bad state of the road.

According to him, the accident occurred when the drivers were dodging potholes which led to loss of control.

He said the victims were evacuated to Takai General hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed 19 dead while the remaining seven victims were currently receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road.