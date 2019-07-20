20 foreign crew rescued in East China Sea

20 foreign crew rescued in East China Sea

Saturday, July 20, 2019 2:15 pm


A total of 20 crew members were rescued in the East China Sea on Saturday, according to the Donghai Rescue Bureau of the China Ministry of Transport.

A container ship that is registered in the Marshall Islands lost power, due to mechanical problems caused by a typhoon about 25 nautical miles east of the Yangtze River estuary on Friday evening.

The bureau immediately organised and implemented a rescue operation after receiving word of the ship’s distress, sending a rescue ship at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and rescuing the crew aboard the vessel.

The container ship will arrive at its destination on Saturday evening after being rescued by the bureau. (Xinhua/NAN)

