200 dead, millions displaced, as rains wreak havoc in South Asia

Over 200 people have been killed and millions displaced as seasonal monsoon rains triggered floods, landslides in South Asia.

Hundreds of building were also destroyed in the accompanying landslides, officials said on Wednesday.

It was also disclosed that death toll in monsoon related incidents since July 10 in seven Indian states was 95.

About 30 animals, including two one-horned rhinos, see said to have died at Assam’s national parks since July 30.

Among worst hit areas was North-eastern Assam state, with with over five million people affected by floods.

A state management unit said that at least 33 people had died in rain related incidents including drownings and landslides.

In India’s eastern state of Bihar rivers continued to flow over the danger mark and an estimated 2.6 million people were affected. Bihar’s disaster management unit said 33 people had died since late Tuesday.

According to the Home Ministry, in neighbouring Nepal, 83 people lost their lives while 35 were still missing.

The hardest hit regions were the eastern and central plains bordering India where an estimated 17,430 families were affected by floods.

At least 30 people had died in Bangladesh in rain related incidents in the low lying country since July 13 and over two million people were affected, humanitarian resource website Reliefweb said in an update.

In Pakistan eight people had died and 16 injured in various rain related incidents, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

Another 24 people who were swept away in flash floods in Pakistan administered Kashmir on Monday are feared dead. No survivors had been found yet, officials said on Wednesday.

