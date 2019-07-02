2019 AFCON: Super Eagles to face Cameroon in Round of 16

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 10:44 pm


Super Eagles

Nigeria will confront Cameroon in one of the Round of 16 matches of the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt on Saturday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fixture was accomplished on Tuesday evening after Cameroon’s 0-0 draw with Benin Republic and Ghana’s 2-0 defeat of Guinea Bissau.

The goalless draw condemned the Cup holders to second place in Group F; and a direct confrontation with the second-placed team in Group B, being Nigeria.

Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the AFCON final in 1984, 1988 and 2000, but most painful for the Super Eagles was the agonising penalty shoot-out loss in front of home fans at the National Stadium, Lagos, on Feb. 13, 2000.

In 2004, Jay Jay Okocha spearheaded a 2-1 defeat of then Cup holders (as they are now) Cameroon, in a quarter final match at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir, Tunisia.

In the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series, the Super Eagles lashed the Lions 4-0 in Uyo and were forced to a 1-1 draw in Yaounde.

Nigeria and Cameroon share eight African titles between them.

While the Indomitable Lions have won five times (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017), Nigeria were champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Saturday’s game is indeed a titanic battle, and the Super Eagles would be expected to pick themselves up from Sunday’s stunning defeat by Madagascar and battle the bitter rivals the way they should.

