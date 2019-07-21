21 repentant cultists undergo spiritual deliverance in Ebonyi

Twenty-one cult members from Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi, who recently denounced their membership of different cult groups in the area, were on Monday led through spiritual deliverence.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the solemn event took place at Lion the Holy Ghost Deliverance Ministry in Echara community in the council area.

The exercise was facilitated by the Chairman of the local government council, Chief Sunday Ogodo.

Ogodo, while making a roll call of the repentant cultists, said that traditional rulers in the area had placed a curse on cult membership in the area.

He said: “I want to assure you all that now that you have renounced cultism, your security is guaranteed as your names have been sent to security agencies for necessary actions.

“You will henceforth be treated as beloved sons of this council and I urge others who have yet to publicly denounce their cult membership to toe this path of honour.”

The chairman told the affected persons that the denouncement was in their own best interest. He said that with the action, their souls had been delivered from the hands of the wicked ones.

“I will further hold a meeting with you on Thursday and you can be assured that this administration will place you in positions that will make you smile,” Ogodo said.

Mr Celestine Okpoko, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the council area, who led other clerics to pray for the repentant cultists, commended the council boss for the initiative.

“God has used you to bring victory to this land. I cannot imagine our fate if these ones had been killed because of cultism.

“I commend these people for courageously denouncing their membership of cult groups and I want to assure you that God will give you the highest protection ever imagined,” he said.

Okpoko said that it was wrong for people to seek power where it did not exist because “God’s power is the best.

“The bible makes us to know in John, chapter 1, verse 9 that if we confess our sins, God is faithful and just to forgive us, and clean us from all our unrighteousness.

“You have, through this denouncement, been denounced by the spirit associated with the evil groups,” the clergyman said.