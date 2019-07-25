25 Fulani herders detained by local vigilantes in Zamfara freed

The Zamfara Police Command has facilitated the release of 25 fulani herders illegally held by local vigilantes in Dansadau Emirate, Maru Local Government area of the state.

The release of the victims is part of the ongoing push for dialogue with kidnappers and bandits to restore lasting peace in the state.

The victims, comprising men, women and children, were apprehended by the vigilantes, locally known as Yansakai, on April 9, 2019.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle had initiated dialogue with bandits as part of efforts to address the security challenges facing the state.

The state chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association had in an earlier meeting with the governor, accused local vigilantes of arbitrary arrests, torture and branding of all Fulani herders as thieves and bandits.

“The release of the victims is in line with the ongoing peace and dialogue mission initiated by the state government,” the police said.

The Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar, who handed over the victims to the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, thanked the Police for prompt action to ensure the return of peace in the state.

Umar also commended the state government for initiating the peace dialogue with bandits in order to protect citezens and bring about lasting peace.

The emir promised to give maximum support and cooperation for the success of the programme.

Receiving the victims, Nagogo commended the effort of the Yansakai group for keeping to their words and urged them to maintain the tempo.

He also called on bandits operating in the state to show same maturity in order to restore peace in Zamfara.

Already, the police commissioner has handed over the released 25 victims to Gov. Matawalle at the Government House Gusau, who appreciated the police for working assiduously to ensure peace and safety in Zamfara.