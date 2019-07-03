3 suspected producers of adulterated drinks in police net

3 suspected producers of adulterated drinks in police net

Monday, July 1, 2019 7:18 am


Police in action

 The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested three suspects allegedly engaged in the production of adulterated drinks at Apongbon area of Lagos.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP. Bala Elkana, said on Sunday in Ikeja, that the suspects were arrested based on a tip off received by the police.

According to Elkana, on June 20, at noon, the command received an information about illegal production of alcoholic beverages at No. 5 Chapel St., Off Apongbon, Lagos Island.

“A team of operatives from the State Intelligence Bureau was deployed to the area on surveillance patrol.

“The operation led to the arrest of three suspects. Large quantity of alcoholic beverages suspected to be adulterated were recovered.

“The beverage brands include: Hennessy Vsop, Hennessy Xo, Moet Chandon, Jack Daniel, Remy Martins, Red label and others.

“Also recovered from the illegal production mini-factory were gallons of substances suspected to be ethanol, cognac coloration, rubber cocks, top cocks, labels, stickers and other instruments used in the illegal business.

“The suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and police are on the trail of one suspect believed to be leader of the gang, who is still at large,” he said in a statement.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    News analysis: Buhari’s Ruga insult
    1 hour ago

    DR Congo stay in AFCON contention after 4-0 win
    1 hour ago

    SEC wants investors of defunct Skye bank to claim their dividends
    2 hours ago

    AFCON: Fans express disappointment over Super Eagles poor outing against Madagascar
    2 hours ago

    INEC strategising for 2023 elections – Okoye
    2 hours ago

    AFCON: Egypt beat Uganda 2-0 to remain top of group
    9 hours ago

    Police in Lagos arrest suspected cultists terrorising Bariga
    9 hours ago

    BBNaija season 4 begins with 21 housemates

    These Might Interest You...