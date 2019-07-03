3 victims of kidnapping regain freedom in Sokoto

Monday, July 29, 2019 5:28 pm


The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the release of three kidnapped victims from their captors as a result of ongoing negotiation between government and bandits in the state.
Malam Aminu Abubakar, the Director of Press to Sokoto Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, made this known in a statement on Monday in Sokoto.
Abubakar said the state Commissioner for Careers and Security, retired Col. Garba Moyi handed over the rescued persons to the deputy governor.
He said those released were 60-year-old Musa Danbuwa; Ahmadu Rufai, 16, and 7-year-old Adamu Rufai, who were all captured during Ramadan fasting period (sometime in May), this year.
According to him, the freed persons were the last people captured in Sokoto based on the report made available to the government and were released without any ransom.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the third batch of abducted persons released by bandits in the state. (NAN)

