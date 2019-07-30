30 million Nigerians to benefit from WCO’s soft grant – SEMCCA President

30 million Nigerians to benefit from WCO’s soft grant – SEMCCA President

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:46 pm


Naira- Dollar

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
The President of Social Exchange Market Certified Chairmen Association (SEMCCA) Engr Theophilous Enebechi has revealed that no fewer than 30 million Nigerians who operate a small scale businesses will receive bottom up Grant from the World Charity Organization.
Engr Theophilus, who disclosed this at the weekend in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said the grant would assist the Federal government to alleviate poverty in Nigeria.
He equally noted that, the world grant when accessed by Nigerians would reduce the crime rate in the country as majority of the youths who had applied for the grant through SEMCCA will have enough capital to invest in their businesses.
He therefore promised that, the grant shall be released before the end of the year.
Speaking on the alleged embezzlement scandal against the grant facilitator, Donald Olorunkeyede, explained that, those accusing him were not only mischievous, but sponsored to truncate the chances of accessing the grant from World Charity Organization and satisfy their greed.
He added that the critics were behind the delay on the disbursement of the grant following the allegations leveled against Mr. Olorunkeyede.
“It is a defining moment for the bottom up grant released by the World Charity Organization. The grant is to alleviate poverty in Nigeria and empower the less privileged in the society.
“We are gathered here today to appreciate the good gesture of the facilitator, Dr. Donald Olorunkeyede who in his wisdom and magnanimity extended the grant to Nigerians to boost the economy and reduce crime rate in Nigeria.
“SEMCCA chairmen were the certified intermediary who are to disburse the grant for the applicants but some disgruntled persons wanted to hijack the process and start spreading false information, but we thank God, that has been resolved and any moment from now, we shall begin the disbursement to about 30million Nigerians and if released will improve the economy and curb arm robbery”.
Also speaking, the SEMCCA National Patron, Dr. Collins Ogochukwu, who represented the credit facilitator, Mr. Donald Olorunkeyede assured Nigerians who have shown interest in the credit facility to exercise patience, urging them to avoid fraudsters.
Meanwhile, about 2500 participants at the one-day sensitization programme in Abeokuta and 37 state chairmen of SEMCCA passed vote of confidence on the credit facilitator, Donald Olorunkeyede.

