41-year-old female guarantor commits suicide over unpaid bank loan

41-year-old female guarantor commits suicide over unpaid bank loan

Saturday, July 27, 2019 8:28 pm


 

A 41-year-old woman, Mrs. Shakirat Rasheed, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself over her friend’s failure to pay back a loan she stood surety for.

The incident occurred on Friday in Adeosun area of Apete, a surbub of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

According to sources, the deceased who stood surety for a loan her unnamed obtained from a microfinance Bank in Awotan area of Ibadan.

Following an alleged disappearance of the unnamed friend, the victim was allegedly held responsible by the bank for the repayment of the loan.

The situation allegedly plunged the deceased into insolvency, a burden that became unbearable for her.

Sources said that the loan “caused Mrs. Rasheed’s depression and she seemed unable to bear the problem any longer, especially when officials of the Micro-finance bank reportedly called her on Friday to see them in their office.”

It was further gathered that the deceased’s family said that there would be need to perform some rituals before the victim’s body would be removed from the rope hanging on it from the ceiling.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Apete police station led detectives to the scene of the incident.

Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, who confirmed the incident, assured that preliminary investigation indicated that the woman committed suicide.

Olukolu added that investigation into the cause of death has begun.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Ministerial nominees: Maharaj recommends EFCC, ICPC screening
    2 hours ago

    Borno disburses loan to traders
    2 hours ago

    Ihedioha vows to make Imo cleanest
    3 hours ago

    Poverty alleviation panacea to insecurity – Amaechi
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Zulum blames poverty, unemployment for insurgency
    3 hours ago

    Buratai charges army on regular exercises, sports,
    5 hours ago

    LG autonomy: 9 Nasarawa LGs can’t pay salaries without borrowing – Gov Sule
    6 hours ago

    Unilag post UTME test Aug 26 – 30