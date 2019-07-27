41-year-old female guarantor commits suicide over unpaid bank loan

A 41-year-old woman, Mrs. Shakirat Rasheed, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself over her friend’s failure to pay back a loan she stood surety for.

The incident occurred on Friday in Adeosun area of Apete, a surbub of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

According to sources, the deceased who stood surety for a loan her unnamed obtained from a microfinance Bank in Awotan area of Ibadan.

Following an alleged disappearance of the unnamed friend, the victim was allegedly held responsible by the bank for the repayment of the loan.

The situation allegedly plunged the deceased into insolvency, a burden that became unbearable for her.

Sources said that the loan “caused Mrs. Rasheed’s depression and she seemed unable to bear the problem any longer, especially when officials of the Micro-finance bank reportedly called her on Friday to see them in their office.”

It was further gathered that the deceased’s family said that there would be need to perform some rituals before the victim’s body would be removed from the rope hanging on it from the ceiling.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Apete police station led detectives to the scene of the incident.

Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, who confirmed the incident, assured that preliminary investigation indicated that the woman committed suicide.

Olukolu added that investigation into the cause of death has begun.