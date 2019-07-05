5 die,14 injured in auto crash along Abeokuta-Ibadan expressway

Saturday, July 13, 2019 9:47 am


File: FRSC officials rescue an accident victim

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday said that five persons died while 14 others sustained various degree of injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Odeda town, along Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commandant of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 9.20 p.m. on Friday.

Oladele explained that a MADZA bus with registration number MUS 367 XU conveying passengers from Ibadan to Abeokuta lost control due to dangerous driving and had a collision with a truck.

He added that the truck with no registration number crushed the passengers inside the commuter bus and trapped them inside the bus.

The sector commandant said that 19 persons were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of five persons died, while 14 others sustained various degrees of injury.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaye, Ogun, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun,” he said.

Oladele said that the obstruction had been cleared off the expressway to prevent further disaster.

The FRSC boss, however, commiserated with the families of the victims and cautioned drivers to resist driving dangerously to avoid unnecessary road traffic crashes.

He also implored passengers and the general public that noticed vehicles driving recklessly should contact the Corps through the FRSC toll free number 122.

