6,856 Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah – NAHCON

Monday, July 15, 2019 5:48 pm


Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia (file photo)

No fewer than 6,856 Nigerian pilgrims have so far been transported to Madinah in Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj making a total of 14 flights since the inaugural flight in Katsina on July 1

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), disclosed this in a statement by its Command and Control Centre in Madinah.

The centre said that the latest flight is that of Max Air VM 1015 which departed Abuja to Jeddah with 460 pilgrims from Kogi state made up of 232 males and 228 females and 37 officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that states whose pilgrims have arrived Madinah for the Hajj include Katsina,Kaduna,Kano,Lagos and Kwara.

The commission has continued to assure pilgrims of best services that would give them value for their money.

Dr Muhammed AbdulKadir, Chief of Operation, Hajj 2019,said NAHCON,had detailed 350 medical officers to offer services to ensure good health for the intending pilgrims through out their stay in the Holy Land.

He ,however,advised pilgrims to be conscious of the hot weather in Saudi Arabia and stay indoors, urging them to devote their time to their religious obligations rather than whiling away time on sightseeing.

According to AbdulKadir,this is necessary to avoid dehydration and other health hazards associated with hot weather in the area.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam,obligatory on Muslims that have the means or adequate resources and good health to carry out the religious rites.

