85th birthday: CDHR hails Soyinka’s struggle for Nigerian masses

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Lagos State Branch, has commended Prof. Wole Soyinka on his struggle for the emancipation of Nigerian masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commendation came as Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate, clocked 85 on Saturday.

The Chairman of CDHR in Lagos State, Mr Alex Omotehinse, in a statement, lauded Soyinka for his dedication to the good of the downtrodden and the less privileged.

Omotehinse said that Soyinka remained a blessing to Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“CDHR Lagos State Branch joins other well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate, celebrate and felicitate with the erudite professor and writer, the one and only indefatigable Noble Laureate, Comrade Prof. Wole Soyinka as he marks his (85th) well spent and dedicated years.

“The erudite professor and writer has dedicated all his life to the struggle of the emancipation of the Nigerian masses without compromise.

“Therefore, he deserves to be celebrated. The Noble Laureate is one of the great voices we grew up to know in the struggle against several military dictators (head of states).

“His role in the June 12 struggle can never be forgotten, and it was several of his agitations and the likes of late Gani Fawehinmi that motivated some of us to choose the line of fighting for a just cause.

“We are using this medium to reassure our noble laureate that we shall continue to uphold the spirit of doggedness to ensure we achieve the Nigeria of our dream that people like him have stood for,” he said.

The group wished Soyinka many more happy and fruitful years on earth in good health and wealth.