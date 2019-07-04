A’ Ibom Assembly clears 19 commissioner, 2 SA nominees

Thursday, July 4, 2019 4:06 pm


Legislature

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 19 Commissioner and two Special Adviser nominees sent to it by Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

The Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey, said at the plenary in Uyo, that the nominees had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

“Accordingly, the list of commissioners and advisers sent by Gov Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed.

“The Clerk to the House, Mrs Mandu Umoren, is directed to forward the confirmation list to the governor,” Aniekan said.

The speaker advised the confirmed commissioners to add value to the lives of the Akwa Ibom people through service as members of the state Executive Council and bring more development to the state.

Those confirmed as commissioners included Messrs Akan Okon, Ime Ekpo, Nse Essien, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Monday Uko, Linus Nkan, Okpolupm Etteh, Ephraim Inyaneyen, Ekong Sampson, Charles Udoh and  Orman Esin.

Others confirmed as commissioners were Dr Iniobong Essien, Dr Dominic Ukpong, Dr Glory Edet, Messrs Udo Ekpenyong, Uno Etim Uno, Rapheal Bassey, Victor Bassey and Ukpong Akpabio.

Mr Sunny Ibuot and Mrs Ekemini Umoh were confirmed as special advisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Emmanuel on June 25 forwarded the list of the nominees through a letter.

