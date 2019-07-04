Access Bank to Set up a Creative Arts and Entertainment Village in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe has disclosed plans by the financial institution to erect a 15 story building and a creative arts and entertainment village in Abeokuta,the state Capital of Ogun state.

Herbert Wigwe made this known while on a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodunin his office at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta analysed that the financial company would be looking at a sector that would seat on 4 major hubs, which include entertainment,Information Technology and Skills, Nollywood and Music.

His words “ I am talking of a sector that will seat on four major hubs, first is entertainment, the second is IT and Skills, which will basically ensure that several people from these great state and neighboring states will be trained and given high quality power as far as intellectual content is concerned, the third has to do with Nollywood, the fourth has to do with music,” he said.

He also noted that Access Bank is going establish a support system in Abeokuta.

Noting that the construction of a 15 story building would help to support their contingency plan for Information Technology, affirming that work would start later in the year

“ The second is a project that is dear to me and which is to ensure that we start looking at establishing what we refer to as a support system for Access Bank out here in Abeokuta, we are determined to put up a 15 story building out here in Abeokuta which will basically help support contingency plan for IT, help support us as far as our contact center is concerned, ensure that we give Ogun a befitting center if you like, compared to other world class institutions that intend to come out here.

“ We will start construction of that site later this year, we will ensure we put our map fully out here in this beautiful city,” he said.

Adding that the creative sector which has being taken for granted for a long time could employ between two and three million people in five years.

“ The creative sector is a very important sector that people take for granted and if you look at the context of Nigeria, if we get it right, perhaps, coming out of Ogun State, you will find out that we will provide employment over the next five years to perhaps two or three million people coming out of that sector,” he said.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun applauded the decision of Access Bank PLC to partner with the State government in its quest to build the state through its investment in the Creative Arts and Entertainment Village and its decision to erect a fifteen story building in the state.

Prince Abiodun promised that his government would provide an enabling environment for a Public Private Sector Partnership which would be fundamental to the economic growth of the state,noting that the visit was a clear testimony to the commitment of his administration’s desire to provide good governance.