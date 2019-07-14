Adamawa conmunity sacrifices Mosque for clinic

Worried by lack of health facility, the Wuro Ahmadu community at Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa has turned their only Mosque to clinic.

Wuro Ahmadu is a pastoral community with over 1,000 people and about 20,000 different livestock.

The Ward Head of the area, Alhaji Ardo Buba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wuro Ahmadu on Sunday that the decision of turning the mosque to clinic was to find means of providing primary healthcare services to the community.

“In Wuro Ahmadu village and its surroundings we have no fewer than 1,000 residents.

“Severally, if one is sick or a Woman is in labour we have to travel for over an hour before reaching a hospital.

“We are in this painful situation for decades and no body is willing to assist us. So we now decided to sacrifice our only Mosque to clinic,” Buba said.

He appealed to government to assist them with a health facility, drugs and personnel to manage the clinic and look after their people.

He said the village was also in need of a school for their children and standard health facility to reduce deaths and illnesses in the area.

On water provision, the ward head said PZ Cussons charity foundation recently sank two solar powered water boreholes and handed it over to the community.

Buba said the boreholes would serve the water needs of the community and their animals.