Adeboye Reiterates Position on National Issues

Adeboye Reiterates Position on National Issues

Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:28 am


Pastor E.A Adeboye: G.O, RCCG, Worldwide

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has reiterated his position on key national issues and the overall well-being of Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Head, Media and Publicity, RCCG, Adeboye reaffirmed his commitment to the umbrella Christian organizations that are mandated to speak on issues affecting the Church and the nation as a whole. He stated, as in the past, that the views of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) represented his position and that of the RCCG.

Pastor Adeboye, himself a one-time President of PFN, noted that the aforementioned Christian bodies had spoken on the issues of kidnapping, killing of Christians, herdsmen attacks and general insecurity in Nigeria and that his position and that of the RCCG was not different from their expressed views.

Besides, as a Pastor and spiritual father to millions of people in Nigeria and across the world, he regularly leads the congregation to pray over the problems confronting the nation at all major programmes of the Church.

Adeboye who said that, to be quiet does not mean that you are silent, disclosed that he had made his views on the issues known to all the relevant authorities. He declared that very soon, Nigerians shall see that God answers prayers. He enjoined all to remain calm and maintain the peace.

The RCCG leader had always called the congregation to prayers against kidnapping, bloodshed and general insecurity at the monthly all-night Holy Ghost Service held at the Redemption Camp. For instance, at the July Holy Ghost Service.

That was four days before a group of students and youths under the leadership of some notable artistes like Baba Fryo, Charley Boy and Eedris Abdulkarim came to the Redemption Camp.

According to the group, they had come to show their unhappiness with his supposed silence over killings of Christians, establishment of cattle camps called RUGA and kidnapping in the Pastor Adeboye led the congregation in supplication for God’s mercy on Nigeria after speaking on the negative

consequences of bloodshed and inhumanity.country.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Flashback on Civil War: Awolowo Defends Himself Against Genocide Accusation
    9 hours ago

    Ogun opens job portal for unemployed youths
    9 hours ago

    I was arrested, not kidnapped, says Amanyanabo of Oporoama
    9 hours ago

    Ogun police commissioner vows to go tough with cultists
    10 hours ago

    Nigeria demands investigation into murder of Ndubuisi
    10 hours ago

    Sen. Diri joins Bayelsa Governorship race
    10 hours ago

    News Flash: Super Eagles dash South African dreams to progress
    10 hours ago

    NJC recommends appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN

    These Might Interest You...