Adepoju wants Super Eagles to sustain team soirit

Thursday, July 11, 2019 9:01 am


 Mutiu Adepoju, ex- Super Eagles player, has urged the national football squad to sustain the team spirit in camp as they move closer towards lifting the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He gave the advice on Wednesday shortly after Nigeria defeated South Africa 2-1 in the second quarter-finals match of the 2019 AFCON, to book a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

The former Super Eagles midfielder told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the team could carry the day at the end of event if they remained focused.

He commended the boys for defeating arch-rivals, South Africa, in a tension-soaked match, and urged the team to sustain the momentum in the remaining two matches.

“I want to commend the team for a job well done; we are moving on gradually.

“It was a good match; we controlled the game and we won at the end, despite some nervy moments, ” he said.

William Ekong’s late goal in the 88th minute ensured that the Super Eagles advanced to the semi-finals with a 2 – 1 win over their Bafana-Bafana counterpart.

Earlier, Samuel Chukwueze had opened scoring in the 27th minute, while Bongani Zungu of Bafana-Bafana equalised in the 71st minute.

Adepoju said the Eagles must now re-double their efforts in the next game, as they sought to claim their fourth AFCON title.

He advised the technical crew to also intensify team training in penalties as the semi final and final matches might stretch to extra time.

“The semi final match will be very tough regardless of who we play. We must also train for penalties because at this stage, anything can happen,” he said.

The Super Eagles are expected to play winners of the Cote d’ Ivoire versus Algeria match in one of the semi-final encounters on Sunday

