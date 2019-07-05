AFCON 2019: Benin upset Morocco in huge Nations Cup shock

AFCON 2019: Benin upset Morocco in huge Nations Cup shock

Saturday, July 6, 2019 12:48 am


Benin Republic players rejoice over their victory after the match against Morocco

Ten-man Benin rode their luck to eliminate heavily fancied Morocco on penalties in an extraordinary upset in the opening match of the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

Benin advanced to quarter-finals, after four successive draws, as they outscored Morocco 4-1 in the shootout after a 1-1 stalemate at the end of extra time in the last-16 tie.

The small west African nation survived a last-gasp stoppage-time penalty missed by Morocco and an extra-time dismissal to create one of the tournament’s great upsets.

Defender Moise Adilehou opened the scoring to give Benin a shock 53rd-minute lead before Youssef En-Nesyri equalised after 76 minutes. (Reuters/NAN)

