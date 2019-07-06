AFCON 2019: Super Eagles come from behind to beat Cameroon

AFCON 2019: Super Eagles come from behind to beat Cameroon

Saturday, July 6, 2019 7:20 pm


Super Eagles

Super Eagles come from behind, after taking the lead, to beat Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions 3-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The Eagles led until the 41st minute, through an Odion Ighalo goal, before being pegged back and going behind within three minutes.

Goals from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi within three minutes after the hour restored the Nigerian side’s lead and gave them the important win.

Nigeria will now on Wednesday meet the winners of the fixture between hosts Egypt and South Africa, which will be played later on Saturday.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    News Flash: Super Eagles come from behind to beat Cameroon
    2 hours ago

    Buhari restates commitment to fight against insurgency, criminality
    3 hours ago

    Intrigues, excitement as BB Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ goes full throttle
    3 hours ago

    Yahoo-yahoo: 17 suspects jailed in Benin
    104- year-old World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army, Adamo Aduku (NAN) 4 hours ago

    World War ll veteran urges FG to pay his pension
    FRSC officials on duty 4 hours ago

    FRSC warns newly recruited marshals against extortion, bribery
    5 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Air Peace receives rousing reception at Dubai Airport
    5 hours ago

    Four escape death as tanker overturns on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

    These Might Interest You...