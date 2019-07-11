AFCON: Nigeria to play Algeria in Semi-final on Sunday

Friday, July 12, 2019 12:32 am


Super Eagles

Striker Wilfried Bony and midfielder Serey Die missed penalties in the shootout as Algeria sealed a 4-3 victory over Cote d’Ivoire following an entertaining 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final draw on Thursday.

Algeria will now meet Nigeria in the semi-finals at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday as they seek to end their long wait for continental success that stretches back to 1990.

Sofiane Feghouli put Algeria ahead in the first half, but they failed to increase that advantage when Baghdad Bounedjah missed a penalty early in the second period.

Cote d’Ivoire striker, Jonathan Kodjia equalised just past the hour mark, after which both sides created chances and had efforts cleared off the line, but were unable to be separated in 120 minutes. (Reuters/NAN)

