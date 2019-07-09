AFCON: Odegbami votes for Super Eagles against S/Africa in quarter final

AFCON: Odegbami votes for Super Eagles against S/Africa in quarter final

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 10:02 am


Segun Odegbami

Segun Odegbami, an ex- international, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will win the quarter final match against the South African team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Odegbami made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota,Ogun, on Tuesday

He, however, advised the Super Eagles to remain focused in order to scale the hurdle posed by the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

” They should also listen to Gernot Rohr’s instructions so that they will have the desirable result in the quarter final,” he said.

The ex- international noted that Nigerians were in their support and praying for them to win the match against the South Africans.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Zamfara ALGON accuses State Govt. of denying LGs funds
    5 hours ago

    Iran makes new nuclear threats
    5 hours ago

    Officer who appeared with DCG rank is mentally unstable — Customs
    5 hours ago

    Court hears how 3 truck conductors allegedly beat man to death for stealing phone
    5 hours ago

    Serena wants Murena mixed doubles team name
    5 hours ago

    How my father was killed by police sergeant, son tells court
    5 hours ago

    Can an Illiberal Political Class Usher in a Social Democracy?
    5 hours ago

    Zamfara ALGON accuses State Govt. of denying LGs funds

    These Might Interest You...