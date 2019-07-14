AFCON: Odegbani predicts tough Nigeria vs Algeria match

Sunday, July 14, 2019 11:14 am


Segun Odegbami

Segun Odegbami, an ex-international, said on Sunday that the semi-final between Nigeria and Algeria at the ongoing African Cup of Nations(AFCON) would be tough.

Odegbami made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

He noted that the Super Eagles needed to listen to their coach and technical crew as the match between them and the Desert Foxes of Algeria “would be hard.”

“Our success when the Green Eagles played against Algeria in the final of the 1980 Nations Cup that we won by 3-0 should inspire the present Super Eagles to victory.” he said.

The ex-international, however, advised the Super Eagles to fight from the beginning to the end of the match against the Desert Foxes ” as it would be a difficult one.”

NAN reports that Odegbami, who played for the Green Eagles in the finals of the 1980 Cup of Nations, scored two goals against Algeria.

