AFCON: Otedola fulfills $25,000 per goal pledge to Suer Eagles

Business mogul Femi Otedola on Tuesday fulfilled his pledge of 25,000 dollars to the senior national team, the Super Eagles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otedola, on the eve of the Super Eagles’ semifinal clash against Algeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, pledged the sum of 25,000 dollars for each goal scored by the team.

A goal by Odion Ighalo from the penalty spot saw the Super Eagles claw their way back into the game having gone a goal down in the first half.

But Riyad Mahrez’s excellently struck free kick on the dot of 90 minutes, which ensured Algeria defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinal at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to its Twitter page to announce that the business mogul had made good his promise to the Super Eagles.

“Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final.

“Seen here on Tuesday with defender @omeruo22 (r),Team Administrator Enebi Achor (second l) and Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka (l),” NFF tweeted with a photo (above) so captioned.”

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles later defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match to win the AFCON 2019 bronze medal