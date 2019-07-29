Africa Cup Track Cycling: Team Nigeria top table with 21 gold medals

Africa Cup Track Cycling: Team Nigeria top table with 21 gold medals

Monday, July 29, 2019 7:43 am


Team Nigeria


Team Nigeria topped the medals table with 21 gold at the maiden edition of the Africa Cup Track Cycling on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria also won 17 silver and 12 bronze medals in the overall result of the medals table.

Team Egypt won a total of four gold, six silver and five bronze, while Burkina Faso won three silver, five bronze. Morocco won a total of four gold three silver.

Burundi won a total of two bronze medals and Ghana also won two bronze medals.

NAN reports that in Sunday’s competition, Team Nigeria won seven gold medals five bronze and seven bronze.

Clementine Ayoung from Ghana who won bronze for her country, while speaking on the championship, said she had never dreamt of winning a medal in the championship.

‘’I’ m very happy with this success it is like a dream come true. I’m sure that my country and the Cycling Federation of Ghana will be proud of me,” she said.

NAN) reports that the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) organised the 2019 Africa Cup Track Cycling which had nine countries participating.

The event was held at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from Friday to Sunday.

