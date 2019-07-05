African Games: D’Tigers, D’Tigress open camp in Abuja Friday

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) says the male and female basketball teams to the 2019 African Games in Morroco, will commence camping on July 5, in Abuja.

NBBF Media Officer Afolabi Oni, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Abuja.

He said that the 3×3 National Team Head Coach Acha Ikwue, had invited eight home based players to D’Tigers camp to fight for the four available jerseys.

They include Yahaya Abdul, Rivers Hoopers of Port Harcourt, David Godwin, Dike Azuoma and Okoh Subel, all of Kano Pillars.

Others are Akintunde Moses, Agu Abuchi, Iduh Mathias, of Gombe State Bulls; and Ogunsemore Micheal, who is currently unattached.

Oni said arrangements had been concluded for the team to camp at Bolingo Hotel in Abuja.

For the D’Tigress, he said Coach Niagwan Jacqueline, invited Abel Chizi, MFM Basketball Club, Musa Murjanatu, Air Warriors of Abuja, Anaswem Jossett, Customs and Mac-Dangosu Theresa of FCT Angels.

Umeh Nwamaka, and the duo of Okoro Ifunanya and Iornumbe Regina, from First Bank of Lagos, complete the list of players invited to camp.

The 2019 African Games is scheduled for Rabat, Morocco from Aug. 19 to 31.