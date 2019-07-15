Agency wants state govts to prioritise education

A Kano-based Educational Consultancy Firm, Usmaniyya Global Agency limited has called on state governments, especially in the northern part of the country to prioritise the education sector for the development of the country.

The chairman of the agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Usman made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano.

Usman who said his agency had secured admission for over 7, 000 students to study in various universities across the world, said his agency was ready to partner state governments in their efforts to promote education.

He said while most of the students were on the scholarship of some northern state governments, others were being sponsored by either their parents or some corporate organisations.

According to him, no fewer than 1,000 students are currently undergoing studies in various institutions of higher learning and universities across the globe.

He added that the agency was ready to secure 50 per cent scholarship and tuition fees discount for students to study abroad.

Usman said the agency had remained at the forefront of educational consultancy services and had been recruiting students into tertiary institutions abroad since it was established 12 years ago.

“From a modest list of two partner universities from the initial stage, we have increased the number to more than 200 universities located in different regions of the world.

“We are making sure that students have wider options in their choice of universities and courses of study, “ he said.

Usman said the mission of the agency was to bring affordable quality education and training to the doorsteps of the people.

He added that the agency had been able to secure admission abroad for undergraduate, Masters and Phd students from Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states, saying that it conducts training and seminars on health services.

This, he said, was in additional to providing VISA services and general consultancy to members of the public.

“We also link Nigerian universities with overseas universities, conduct training for lawmakers and other professionals either here at home or abroad.

He called on governors, especially in the northern part of the country to emulate Jigawa, Kano and Katsina state governments by sponsoring their students to study abroad.

He noted that lots of professors and lecturers in the north currently working within the country and abroad benefited from scholarship of governors of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

He recalled that Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa sponsored 60 students to study medicine in China while Gov. Rabi’u Kwankwaso former governor of Kano state sponsored many others to study medicine and other professions.

Usman said most of the students had graduated and were now working, noting that one of the beneficiaries was now an Associate Professor in Saudi Arabia.