Alaafin’s Advice Gave Me Electoral Victory, Makinde Reveals

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday 30, 2019 revealed part of the secrets of his electoral victory in the 2019 governorship poll, stressing that his acceptance of the advice he was given during his electioneering campaign by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, played a significant role in his emergence as the state governor at the last poll.

Makinde stated this when he paid a homage to the foremost Yoruba monarch at his palace in Oyo during a working visit to Awe town to inspect the abandoned 10,000 metric ton silo embarked upon by the immediate past administration led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Makinde said unknown to many people, for a long period, he has been enjoying the fatherly support of the paramount ruler.

Disclosing his mission in Awe to the monarch, he said, “We are actually on our way to Awe for inspection, but there is no way I will come around here without first visiting the palace. Before, I had promised Kabiyesi that I will pay him a visit. What many people do not know is the closeness between Alaafin and I. Some people have told me that they wanted to bring me to Alaafin but I just kept it to myself not telling them that, if they had known the kind of relationship between Alaafin and I, they would have been the ones to ask me to take them to him”.

“During my campaign in 2015, it was only the Alaafin that told me the truth on how we have been doing and how we were not doing things right. All he told us were put to use in the 2019 elections that gave us victory. We are here to inspect projects on how our economy can improve and I am sure that when we finish the project, Oyo town will also know it for good. The facility will help our farmers have good storage facility for the farm produce which will moderate practices especially prices when the need arises. We all know the truth about security but we have been able to manage the situation well and the only reason is for the cooperation between the government and the people and we look forward for more of such cooperation”, he added.